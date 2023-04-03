The 28th matchday of Serie A saw the clamorous victory of Milan in Naples for 0-4 and the confirmation of the crisis of Inter, defeated at home by Fiorentina. Meanwhile, in the world of engines, chaos in F1 at the Australian GP and Bezzecchi joy in MotoGP at the Argentine GP. Finally, in tennis, Sinner’s dream at the Miami tournament vanishes in the final. We talk about it in “Che Domenica”, with the deputy director of the Gazzetta, Stefano Agresti, in the studio with Fabio Russo. Watch the video