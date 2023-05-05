The celebration of the ‘Scudetto’ of the Naples which took place in the early hours of this Thursday, resulted in one death and more than two hundred injuries. The deceased is a 26-year-old man who died of gunshot wounds.

The young man was admitted to the cardarelli hospital, where he died shortly after, local media reported. Known by the local police and with a criminal record, the man was involved in an ambush that had nothing to do with the celebration of the league title, according to the first reconstructions.

a lot of violence

In that same episode, which took place in Plaza Volturno, near the central station of Naples, three other men were wounded by gunshots.

In addition, a 20-year-old woman is admitted to the Frattamaggiore Hospital, in the province of Naples, with a serious condition with head trauma and a brain hemorrhage that put his life at risk.

The young woman was run over when she was with three other people, during the celebrations, by a man who collided with the outer wall of the Casoria Carabinieri barracks, running over the four people who were walking there.

The driver tried to flee on foot, but the security images allowed him to be identified and reported.

The four people run over, all between 20 and 31 years old, were transferred to different hospitals.

In addition, the long Neapolitan night ended with a balance of more than 200 citizens who required medical attention for various reasons.

Among the most repeated were those related to injuries from the use of fireworks or flares, as well as smoke inhalation; bruises and fractures from falls or confrontations; and panic attacks. Three of the wounded were police officers, all with minor conditions.



EFE