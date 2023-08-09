Catalina Usme he tore down the wall of Jamaica and put Colombia face to face with England in the quarterfinals (1-0)in which France will also be after beating Morocco and ending the dream of the rookie who sinned as a first-timer (4-0).

A goal from Catalina Usme allowed Colombia qualified for the first time to the quarterfinals in a women’s World Cup after beating Jamaica’s wall 1-0 in Melbourne on Tuesday.

(Colombian National Team: millionaire prize for its best participation in the Women’s World Cup)

(Linda Caicedo speaks to Colombia: ‘I know we can reach the World Cup final’)

The first 15 minutes Jamaica pressed to hinder the exit of the coffee pots with the intention of hunting a ball near the goal defended by Catherine Perez.

Nairo and his message

“I can’t describe what I’m feeling because it’s years, years of loving this, years of work, years of fighting, years of falling, getting back up. Today a step was taken to such an important instance, it is incredible“said Usme, a 33-year-old forward.

And in Colombia everyone celebrates, even the other athletes, who are watching what happens in the World Cup.

Nairo Quintana he sent the players a congratulatory message and wished them luck for the game against England.

“We are all touched by what they have done. But the main job they do is to motivate the girls. They fulfill their dream and help the girls to have illusions. It has been great,” said the Boyacá cyclist.

And I add: “That match against England is difficult, but for them a lot of strength for all of them and we are going for the final“.

Colombia wins and qualifies: Historic, to the quarterfinals! #Shorts | Time Colombia is in the quarterfinals of the Women’s World Cup.

(Shakira and Gerard Piqué reconcile: they give news of peace after their stormy separation)

Sports