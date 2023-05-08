Nairo Quintana He is still in Europe training and looking for a team, since he has not been able to find one after leaving the group Arkea-Samsic last year.

Quintana was disqualified from the last Tour de France because in two of his blood tests the substance tramadol was found, prohibited in competition by the International Cycling Union (UCI).

The complaint

Later, the boyacense cyclist appealed before the Court of Arbitration for Sport (TAS), which days later confirmed the sanction and dismissed the appeal.

Since then, Quintana has been looking for ‘work’, but has not found it. And while that is happening, a fan posted a video of him on social media in which he accuses the Boyacá native of attempted assault in a restaurant.

Photo: Instagram: @nairoQuinCo

According to the person in the video, Nairo and two other riders approached him, insulted him and almost assaulted him, after he bothered them with a comment.

To the police

“It was already a year ago. I was in a restaurant in Andorra and three professional cyclists presented themselves to me. One of them was Nairo Quintana and the other De la Parte (Víctor), they are professionals and reside in Andorra. I put a humorous story in them and apparently they didn’t like it,” said the fan in a video.

And I add: “They came in to threaten me, they wanted to hit me and the cook had to get involved. There were several witnesses, there were people at the tables and I went to the police”.

The fan followed his story and pointed out that he did not enter the game because they wanted “war”.

“The thing was there. That they come to physically attack you and insult you, because I went to the police and we did things well ”, continued.

Recently, the fan recounted in the same video, that he received the notification from the judge in which he was informed that the case had been filed.

“A group of cyclists come to insult me ​​and attack me in a restaurant and nothing happens. This has been covered. I had not spoken about this, but justice cannot be trusted, “concluded the fan.

