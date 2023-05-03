Naim Darrechi He made a tremendous joke on his girlfriend Yeri Mua in full live, but far from liking the famous one, she did not seem to like it at all, who spat out her face with water when she asked what sounds certain types of animals made, and then later take a glass of water and wet it.

In the video you can see how Yeri Mua is putting on makeup and then playing with Naim Darrechi who insists that she wants to play with her, but the Jarocha influencer did not realize that it was all a joke which would be seen by her thousands of fans. followers.

As expected, the networks immediately reacted to thea joke which went viral mainly on TikTok and many celebrated it, while others say that it ruined the makeup of the famous who always strives to look ten.

“He warned him hahaha I would. If he would make that joke on my husband. The. Net and. He does hold the rod”, “I don’t know if I’m crazy but sometimes I feel that Naim is avenging the other exes of Yeri, how every time you see her He leaves his social networks in bad shape or I’m wrong”, “Haha for a moment I thought I was going to ask him how the horse does hahaha but it was much better”, write the networks.

It is worth mentioning that many have questioned Yeri Mua’s relationship with Nain Darrechi, since they do not think it is good for his image due to the controversies that the boy has had in the past, but what is a fact is that they already have time together despite everything.