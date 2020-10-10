Sunday 4 October in the morning, the streets of Stepanakert, the capital of Nagorno-Karabakh, were deserted. In the city center, a supermarket was destroyed on Saturday by a strike from enemy Azerbaijan forces. A neighbor explains to France 2 that the attack targeted a nearby electrical station. “We are going to defeat them, we are only 120,000, they are millions but believe me …“. The man does not have time to finish his sentence: a new strike landed a few hundred meters away.

The few civilians still outside take refuge in the cellars. Inside, men and women have been holed up for eight days now. Candles, coffee to keep up … an impressive solidarity is taking place. “We don’t sleep, we are terrified, we just sit there, it’s cold, we have no electricity, no water, no toilet“, laments a woman. All the women present have husbands, brothers, sons at the front, where Armenian Christians and Muslim Azerbaijani clash. Despite the fear no one, during the long hours that the France 2 team spent by their side in a shelter, expressed the idea of ​​giving up this land of Nagorno-Karabakh.

