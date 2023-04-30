Video: Nacional players celebrate victory with a child on the field

National beat the Medellin 3-1 at the Atanasio Girardot with a great performance from Jefferson Dukethe striker who scored in the opposite net with a double.

The match between the two squads started off moving and there were important arrivals in the areas, where Medellín was one of the first to warn, but they sinned in the definition, where the shots from Miguel Monsalve, Diber Cambindo and Felipe Pardo did not work against Kevin Mier, who He responded well in some plays to keep the arc at zero.

Joy

This result leaves Atlético Nacional fifth with 25 points and came closer to qualifying for home runs, while Independiente Medellín left the eight by ending up with 22 units.

The Nationals players celebrated the victory with a child on the field, who started running from the western to the southern stands.

Nacional celebrates with its fans and a boy enters the field: the players protect him, surround him and begin to jump and celebrate with the little boy. This is football, man. pic.twitter.com/yPtkRgwiSo – Yuliana Suaza (@Yulianasuaza84) April 30, 2023

