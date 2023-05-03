Video: Nacional could not beat Olimpia, but continues as the leader of his group

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
National vs. olympia
National vs. olympia
The greens maintain good options to continue advancing in the Copa Libertadores.
Atlético Nacional and Olimpia from Paraguay tied 2-2 this Tuesday, at the Atanasio Girardot stadium, in Medellín, on the third date of the group stage of the Copa Libertadores. .
Dorlan Pabón put Nacional ahead with a great goal, in minute 26, after an assist from Andrés Felipe Román.
Fernando Cardozo equalized for Olimpia at 48, after a defensive error by Nacional.
Cristian Devenish made up for the mistake at 1-1 and put Nacional back in the lead, in the 65th minute.
Facundo Bruera tied the match for Olimpia again. at minute 78.
