Video: Nacional could not beat Olimpia, but continues as the leader of his group

Atlético Nacional and Olimpia from Paraguay tied 2-2 this Tuesday, at the Atanasio Girardot stadium, in Medellín, on the third date of the group stage of the Copa Libertadores. .

Dorlan Pabón put Nacional ahead with a great goal, in minute 26, after an assist from Andrés Felipe Román.

Fernando Cardozo equalized for Olimpia at 48, after a defensive error by Nacional.

Cristian Devenish made up for the mistake at 1-1 and put Nacional back in the lead, in the 65th minute.

Facundo Bruera tied the match for Olimpia again. at minute 78.

