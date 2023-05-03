Wednesday, May 3, 2023
Video: Nacional could not beat Olimpia, but continues as the leader of his group

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 3, 2023
in Sports
0
Video: Nacional could not beat Olimpia, but continues as the leader of his group


National vs. olympia

National vs. olympia

National vs. olympia

The greens maintain good options to continue advancing in the Copa Libertadores.

Atlético Nacional and Olimpia from Paraguay tied 2-2 this Tuesday, at the Atanasio Girardot stadium, in Medellín, on the third date of the group stage of the Copa Libertadores. .

Dorlan Pabón put Nacional ahead with a great goal, in minute 26, after an assist from Andrés Felipe Román.

Fernando Cardozo equalized for Olimpia at 48, after a defensive error by Nacional.

Cristian Devenish made up for the mistake at 1-1 and put Nacional back in the lead, in the 65th minute.

Facundo Bruera tied the match for Olimpia again. at minute 78.

