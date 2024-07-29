Juarez City.- “My daughter was here! Today I honor her name and the names of all the victims… Not one more, not one more, not one more,” was the message left today outside the Hotel Verde by Norma Laguna, mother of Idalí Juache Laguna, victim of disappearance, trafficking and femicide in Juárez.

Idalí was 19 years old, worked as a hostess, and played soccer with her friends, until the morning of February 23, 2010, she left her house and never returned.

“Today she would have turned 34, and when she disappeared here, those were her last days. They had her here, her and other girls who were found in the El Navajo stream, there in the Valley,” her mother claimed on Monday, outside the hotel located at 892 Doctor Mariano Samaniego Street, in the Bellavista neighborhood.

Accompanied by activists and other mothers of women who have been victims of disappearance, trafficking and femicide, she pasted pink crosses (a symbol against femicide), with the names of the victims and messages such as “Not one more.”

On the 34th anniversary of her daughter’s birth, Norma chose to protest at the place where she was held, a victim of human trafficking, to “tell the authorities that there are still many places like this in Ciudad Juárez.”

She said that although the mothers reported that their daughters had been seen there, nothing was ever done, so she once again demonstrated outside the building that was secured by the Attorney General’s Office (FGR) on November 30, 2011.

“Unfortunately, they (the investigating agents) let all the information that the mothers and the family provide pass through, because we are the ones who investigate, they let the information pass through. It seems that they let time pass, I don’t know why, but we did not want to find our daughters, in remains, we wanted them alive, we wanted to find them, that’s why we did everything possible to find them. Unfortunately, I was never able to, we were never able to find her, even though they brought her here for two years, in the bars, in the hotels here in Ciudad Juárez, and they never found her,” she claimed.

Idalí’s remains were found in 2012, in the middle of the Juárez Valley desert, along with those of other women who disappeared between 2008 and 2010.

“When she was born, I cried a lot, because I had two boys and she was the first girl, so I cried a lot, but out of joy; but I never imagined that I would cry more, out of sadness, because she was not there, she was not going to be with me,” shared the mother.

“At that moment, I believed in the authorities and I said: they are going to give me my daughter, because I knew nothing about the disappearance of the girls, or anything like that, until it happened to me,” she added through tears.

Since finding her daughter dead, Norma has focused on demanding justice for her death, but also on raising awareness about the crimes of disappearance, trafficking and femicide in Ciudad Juárez, as a form of prevention.

“It is very hard for us to do all this, but we do it so that no mother, no family is without a daughter, and so that they know that it continues to happen. Unfortunately, it still continues to happen, the disappearance of girls, women, and those found murdered,” she shared.