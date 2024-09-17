In an unusual and funny story that quickly went viral on social media, a TikTok user revealed how His cat brought him an unexpected gift: a lottery ticket scratch card that turned out to be a winner.

The user, known as @meganchristiann, has reached millions of views on her videos, thanks to the antics of her cat Monkey, who has won the hearts of her followers with his peculiar “gifts” that takes him to his owner.

The incident, which has been viewed more than 9 million times, occurred when Monkey, a striking amber-eyed feline, appeared to calmly climb through his owner’s window with a lottery ticket in his mouth.

Surprised by her cat’s new “gift”Megan took the ticket and discovered that it was a winning scratch card, with a prize of approximately 200 Mexican pesos.

Megan’s reaction and the astonishment of her followers were not long in coming. In the video, which has accumulated thousands of comments, users were quick to joke about the feline’s cunning.

Comments like “The real provider,” “The best gift,” and “He’s paying his dues” flooded the post, making Monkey an online sensation.

Video: “My cat brought home a winning lottery ticket”: He stole it from the neighbor!

However, the story took an unexpected turn when Megan humorously revealed that the ticket probably belonged to her neighbor, sparking even more laughter and comments among her followers.

