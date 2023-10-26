This Thursday began a new day of the group stage of the Europa League, where the Colombian Luis Muriel is the protagonist with a goal that saves Atalanta to lose on their visit to Storm Graz.

The forward born in Santo Tomás, Atlánticowas a starter in coach Gianpero Gasperini’s team, who traveled to Austria to defend his undefeated record in this edition of the Europa League.

Luis Fernando Muriel responded to the confidence of the Italian strategist with a goal in the 34th minute of the first half, He showed all his technical qualities and scored the goal that saved Atalanta from losing against Sturm Graz.

The Colombian gunner He took the ball outside the area, dribbled past a rival defender and took a powerful right-footed shot. that hit the back of the rival goal’s net. First goal for Muriel this season with Atalanta in the Europa League.

A few minutes before the end of the first half, the VAR called the central referee for a possible handball in the Stom Graz area, after seeing the image on the screen he decided to award a penalty in favor of the Italians.

Muriel was in charge of the charge from the white spot of the penalty, which had some controversy because the rival players wanted to damage the grass. However, the Colombian, without getting nervous, he executed the shot with great temperance and overcame the resistance of the rival goalkeeper to turn the score around and make it 1-2 partial.

News in development…