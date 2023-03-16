It was a quiet night in July 2022 when Adrian Ellingford, a 44-year-old man, felt a strange presence in his home. He carefully pulled back the covers that covered him, sat on the bed -which he occasionally shared with his girlfriend- and, when he tried to put on his slippers, he felt something pierce his back.

A knife would have been embedded close to his ribs with great force. So much so that the blade caught a bone and the handle broke on the spot. It was a matter of seconds for the man to fall to the ground, dead, and not knowing what would have happened.

(Keep reading: Pentagon official found dead inside a vehicle.)

However, who would have literally “stabbed him in the back” recorded every moment in his memory, remembering every second of how he had stabbed an innocent man, out of a fit of jealousy and hatred.

the not so perfect crime

The man in question was named Marek Hecko, a 26-year-old who had been harassing Stephanie Breame.. The two had been in a relationship for a while, but in May 2022 they decided to end it due to various relationship problems. Since then, according to authorities, Hecko had been harassing Stephanie.

The man was prosecuted on Wednesday, March 15, 2023. See also Meloni, Salvini and Berlusconi promise 5 years of stability in Italy Photo: Twitter: @EssexPoliceUK

The young woman, for her part, had decided to move on and seek love elsewhere. This is how she met Adrian Ellingford, a cook devoted to his children and profession, who would later become Breame’s boyfriend.

However, on the other side was Hecko, who began to become increasingly obsessed with his ex-girlfriend, to the point that he planned the murder of her current boyfriend.

(It may interest you: Macabre: two girls confessed to having murdered another under 12 years of age).

That brings the case to the early morning hours of July 25, 2022, when Hecko broke into the Breame home, grabbed a kitchen knife, and viciously stabbed Ellingford.

Quickly after the fact, he ran off and disappeared…for only a few hours.

A man who ‘knows everything’

The next day, Hecko was arrested in the morning hours after he appeared at the police cordon.

According to a video released by the same authorities, The young man went to the place after having drunk two bottles of wine and in a quite remarkable state of drunkenness.

In the clip, in fact, you can see and hear how he told a police officer – repeatedly – that he “knew everything”. Hecko was later identified as the prime suspect in the murder while he was in custody.

Finally, according to the Essex police, Marek was found guilty of murder at Chelmsford Crown Court and in 2023 he was sentenced to life in prison with a minimum sentence of 26 years.

More news

Shock for renowned ‘youtuber’ who was murdered at the hands of his father

Macabre crime: they find the dismembered body of the Chinese model Abby Choi

Rugby player faints after being sentenced to life in prison for murder

Laura Natalia Bohorquez Roncancio

LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL