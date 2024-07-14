Juarez City.- Municipal Police and Traffic Department chiefs in Ciudad Juárez have launched an operation to locate and arrest the driver who attacked a Traffic Safety agent during an incident on the Puente Libre bridge last Saturday.

The incident occurred when the officer, whose identity has not been revealed, intervened with his motorcycle in front of a Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck pulling a trailer, presumably to remove the driver from the line. According to witnesses and videos posted on social media, the driver had been pointed out by other motorists for allegedly cutting in line.

In the videos, the agent can be seen approaching the vehicle and then being physically attacked by the driver after the latter rammed the officer’s motorcycle to advance on his route.

Despite the officer calling for support, the attacker managed to escape from the scene. However, authorities have confirmed that the person responsible has been identified and is being actively sought. The Municipal Police has launched an operation to locate the individual and bring him to justice on the corresponding charges.