TV-Bollywood actress Mouni Roy is celebrating her birthday today. On this occasion, he is in Maldives. Enjoying vacation with friends. Mouni Roy is very active on social media. She is sharing photos and videos of her vacation. Recently, he made a video of himself sitting in a yacht, in which fans are crazy seeing his charming acts.

While sharing the video, Mouni Roy wrote that I am between Suraj Dhalan and Sonets. kisses to all. In this video, Mouni Roy is wearing Beige Pants and Cheetah Print Bralette. Apart from this, he has shared a photo in Yellow Bikini, in which he can be seen relaxing on the beach.

Let us know that Mouni Roy was in London earlier. She was shooting for the new film. During this time, he shared a video in which he can be seen flaunting the diamond ring. Seeing the ring in Mouni Roy’s finger, the fans started speculating whether they have engaged. It may be known that there was a lot of discussion about Mouni Roy’s affair with Mohit Raina, the actor of the serial ‘Devon Ke Dev Mahadev’. The two never talked about their relationship. Later news came that both of them had a breakup. But both of them never confirmed this. There were rumors that Mouni Roy’s affair with Ayan Mukherjee, director of the film ‘Brahmastra’, was going on.

Mouni Roy also remains an internet sensation due to her fashion and new look. Mouni Roy stays in the discussion because of her bold photo. Mouni Roy’s craze among people is that he is followed by crores of people on social media. Mouni is followed by more than 14 million people on Instagram. Fans of his look have become so crazy that in a few minutes millions of likes have been achieved.