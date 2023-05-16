‘A happy beginning and a sad end’, is how ArabGT.com motoring journalist Suhaib Shashaa sums up his day in this supercharged Ford Mustang GT. The journalist makes a review about the ponycar and for that drives the car in a dusty parking lot. According to him, that is also the reason why he has a crash with the Ford Mustang GT at the end of the video.

According to Shashaa, there are too few circuits in the region. According to him, the best alternative appears to be a dusty parking lot with some trees to tame the Mustang. In the end, the V8 with 800 hp is the boss; while drifting, he hits a tree. The rear bumper comes off, the right rear wheel is bent and the exhaust now comes out from under the side skirt.