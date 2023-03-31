An approximately 35-year-old man who was riding a motorcycle, fell into an uncovered drain and was electrocuted with a misplaced cable in streets of the State of Mexico that were flooded by heavy rains.

According to reports, the current dragged him several meters until his body floated at Laurel Street, on the Noah’s Ark Avenue in the Acuitlapico neighborhood, where neighbors managed to rescue his already lifeless body.

A video circulates on social networks about the flooding on said street, which, apparently, had been recorded by the motorcyclist minutes before the accident.

In addition to the motorcyclist, the death of a gastronomy student from the Technological of Higher Studies of Chimalhuacán identified as Ángel Daniel who was swept away by the current about four streets from where the above event occurred.

The 25 year old had a blow to the head caused by the fall and despite the fact that paramedics tried to revive him, his body no longer showed vital signs.

Likewise, another accident caused by heavy rains occurred on Organization Avenue, where a girl was walking with her mother when a heavy vehicle crossed the area at full speed and threw water at both of them.

The force of the water caused the slightest let go of her mother’s hand and be swept away by the current. Minutes later, and streets later, the girl was found dead.