In a second, five women of a family who were walking calmly through the streets, went on to experience moments of terror when a man ran over them with his motorcycle.

The shocking event occurred on Friday, April 5 and was recorded on the sector's security cameras.

According to the images, the five women, two girls and one pregnant At 9 months pregnant, they were sharing and talking as they walked along the platform.

Here you can see the five women sharing. Photo:X: @CronicaPolicial Share

It was at that moment when a motorcyclist who was performing pirouettes, lost control of the vehicle, climbed onto the platform and carried the women over.

The two girls got up for one, it took a little longer for others; However, the pregnant woman was left lying on the ground unable to move.

Within seconds, the motorcyclist approaches where the five women are and falls to the ground, while witnesses call the police. ambulance.

The accident occurred on Teófilo Teodoro Resende road, in the Jardim Colinas neighborhood, Brazil.

What happened after the accident?

According to Brazilian media, the pregnant woman was taken to a health center in serious condition.

Due to the impact, the woman had to undergo surgery with a Caesarean section emergency and the baby was born. However, the woman is fighting for her life in the ICU.

One of the young women had a broken arm and, apparently, the motorcyclist fled, since there is no further information about him.

The Jacareí Civil Police is already doing research The event.

As if it were a game of bowling!

Five women – including two girls – are attacked by a motorcyclist 🤔😮 pic.twitter.com/weE5KefFfY — CrónicaPolicial (@CronicaPolicial) April 9, 2024

GERALDINE BAJONERO VÁSQUEZ

LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL

More news