The intolerance in the airways has been responsible for numerous tragic accidents with a fatal outcome that in many cases could have been avoided. This time, what began as an altercation between drivers ended up leaving lifeless to one of those involved in a road in Brazil.

According to the criteria of

In a video posted on social media, you can see the moments of the argument that caused a motorcyclist to would end up run over by a truck.

According to local media, the accident occurred during the afternoon of September 24, on the BR-101 highway, near Jaguaruna, Santa Catarina, in Brazil.

The incident was captured on video by a driver who witnessed the scene, showing how these drivers, one on a motorcycle and the other in a white car, They are involved in an argument in which they are seen exchanging words and gesturing their emotions with anger; moments later the motorcyclist ropen the left rearview mirror of the car.

The events occurred in Brazil. Photo:iStock Share

After the scene, the driver of the car changes lanes, possibly in an attempt to avoid the altercation. The motorcyclist, blinded by rage, maneuver in a dangerous manner among the other cars until he lost his balance and fell onto the pavement, being run over by a truck that was traveling in the adjacent lane.

The video also shows other drivers driving cautiously and even trying to reroute the car.

The case has caused a stir in Brazil and authorities are investigating whether the motorcyclist could have been under the influence of alcohol or simply acted impulsively.

The images of the tragic event, which have gone viral on social media, have generated a wave of comments from who claim that drivers should have more empathy and responsibility in the different road corridors.

Vanessa Perez

LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL.