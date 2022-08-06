The strong foot of the law, nice. Here’s a video from a few years ago that you might not have seen, or that is worth watching again anyway. You see a stalled Opel Corsa in the Maastunnel in Rotterdam.

The driver told the motorcycle cop that he was ‘nearly killed’ in the tunnel, so the motorcycle cop decided to help him out. With his foot against the Opel, motorcycle police officer Piet pushed the car out of the Maastunnel.

‘It had to be done safely, and of course I want to come home very well. I said ‘just push it briefly and then jump in the car’, and off we went’, said the motorcycle police officer at the time. Check out the video below of the motorcycle cop pushing a stopped car out of the tunnel in Rotterdam.