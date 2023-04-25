‘Narrow alleys and streets, bumps and stairs. Nothing is too crazy for this motorcycle cop. He gives chase to three boys who are walking with a stolen light moped, and immediately shows his skills on the road’, is the description of this police video with the hip title ‘Motorcyclist shows his driving skills during pursuit’.

The motorcycle cop is chasing two guys who are suspected of having stolen a light moped. He keeps up with them fine, only the cop can’t catch the boys. The motorcycle’s ground clearance sounds a bit too low for the steps, but with a little persuasion the officer manages to hobble down the steps.

In the end, the alleged thieves escape because a drawbridge is up. Maybe if the hinge was on the other side it would have been a nice jump. Maybe install a stun gun in the nose of the next batch of motorcycles for the police? One of the suspects was later arrested by the police and the light moped was returned to its owner.