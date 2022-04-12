“What a beastly Sunday” one would sing after seeing the MotoGP race in Austin. Enea Bastianini replicates Lusail’s success and returns to the top of the world championship. The Gresini team rider is the only one to have won more than one race in this start of the 2022 season and is now breaking the balance at Ducati, not only in terms of the title, but also with a view to 2023. Enea will therefore be the main candidate instead of the official team next to Bagnaia?

The Austin race, however, gives us not only the triumph of Bastianini, but also the return of Marc Marquez, author of a stratospheric comeback ended with a brawl with Fabio Quartararo, fighting with his M1 now no longer up to the competition.