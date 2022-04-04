On the occasion of the third round of the season, the World Championship moves to South America. The weekend of the Argentine Grand Prix promises to be complicated due to delays and the packed schedule. A condition that, however, did not prevent Aprilia and Aleix Espargaro from writing history in the premier class.

A significant victory for the Noale manufacturer, while Ducati, with Pecco Bagnaia, is trying to make up for a difficult Saturday. Probably, the confusion generated by the program changes played the part of him …