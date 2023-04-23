Mexico.- Through TikTok The viral video of a mother who sent to order a cake in Soriana spread.

Diana tells in her profile @diinka.30, that He sent to order a cake from Soriana’s store for his daughter’s birthday.

Diana explains that she received “a mess”, since she bought a cake from Soriana that “is very expensive” and they asked her for a reference of what she wanted.

But when she went to pick up the cake, she reacted angrily.the cake was themed on the Merlina series, he clarified that They told him “yes this could be done”, and later shows the cake he received.

“The cake is set in Merlina, the Netflix series and look what they put on the shore, what does Hello Kitty have to do with this? My daughter did not deserve this,” Diana commented.

VIDEO: Mother ordered a cake to be made in Soriana and reacts furiously

TikTok users commented on Diana’s video and mentioned that “who trusts Soriana to make a cake“. “It’s that who would think of buying a cake in Soriana”.