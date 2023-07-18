Coahuila.- The embarrassing video of the moment in which the Morena deputy, Francisco Javier Borrego Adame, his pants are falling down.

During a rally in Coahuila, the deputy was speaking with a group of people about the Morena project for the 2024 presidential elections.

Francisco Javier Borrego Adame, federal deputy of Morenawas speaking at an informational meeting in San Pedro, Coahuila.

While he was reading his speech, he adjusted his glasses and At that moment his pants fell off, leaving him only in his underwear.

Moment in which his pants fall / Photo: Capture

Quickly, he composes himself and manages to lift his pantsaccommodate it and continue your speech as if nothing had happened.

He quickly puts them back on / Photo: Capture

Users of social networks began to spread the video and even made memes about it. Others remembered the episode of The Simpsons: “It can’t go 5 minutes without you humiliating yourself.”

Users shared memes about it / Photo: Social networks

During his speech, the deputy of Morenaexplained that in four weeks there have been more than 70 informative assemblies in Mexico.

Video: Morena deputy’s pants fall off

