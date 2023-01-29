Mexico.- More than 973 injured, three deadand the numbers of people injured in khoi, Iran after an earthquake magnitude 5.9.

The governor of the province of West Azerbaijan confirmed that the number of injuries increased to 973 people injuredwhich until a few hours ago was 816.

It was of magnitude 5.9 the earthquake that caused fallen buildings, houses, institutions and more, with around 78 thousand families affected.

Users on social networks shared images and videos about the phenomenon that left the city devastated.

Red Crescent Societya crisis management organization in the country, stated that it is already in red alert city wide.

“Spaces have been contemplated for the emergency accommodation of those affected by the earthquake”, reported according to the RT medium.

He added that there is the possibility of establishing a field hospital due to overcrowding in neighboring hospitals.

It should be noted that the earthquake occurred last night in the city of Azerbaijan, which is located border with Turkey.

were reported at least 10 aftershocks after the earthquake.