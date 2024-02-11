Shortly before finishing the first half of the match between Sevilla and Atlético de Madrid corresponding to matchday 24 of LaLiga, with the result at that time 1-0 in favor of the Seville team, Álvaro Morata suffered a strong collision with the midfielder of the Sevilla Soumaré, which left him on the ground with severe pain in his knee and unable to get up at that moment.
The Spanish forward touched his knee amid signs of great pain, and both teammates and rivals quickly realized that the injury could be serious, so the assists came onto the field immediately. The player had to be helped off the field of play, barely being able to support his leg, so he doesn't look very good.
Since there were only a few minutes left before half-time, Cholo Simeone did not introduce any player at that time, and was finally replaced in the second half by Memphis Depay.
Shortly after we could see images in which the Madrid player was seen crying sitting on the bench, so the concern among the Seville fans is maximum. The extent of the injury is still unknown, and the first tests are being carried out on the forward, so we will have to pay attention in the coming hours to see what Morata has and how many games he may miss. Without a doubt it can be a very sensitive loss for the colchoneros.
In the short term, Atlético de Madrid has important clashes in several competitions, especially with the round of 16 of the Champions League, and the semifinals of the Copa del Rey against Athletic Club, where it must overcome the adverse 1-0 result of the going. Furthermore, the concern increases if we take into account that the Euro Cup is in four months, and that, if a knee injury is confirmed, and it is serious, there would be serious possibilities that the striker would miss this tournament, which would mean a very sensitive loss for the Spanish National Team.
However, despite the harsh images, it is still too early to draw conclusions, and we will see what the Madrid native's final diagnosis is, and how long he will be off the playing fields.
