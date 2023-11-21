You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
Salomón Rondón, Venezuela forward.
Salomón Rondón, Venezuela forward.
It was impressive, madness took over the fans.
The selection of Peruwhich has only obtained one point in the first five days of the South American qualifiers, will receive this Tuesday a Venezuela on a roll but maintains the hope of achieving his first victory on the road to the 2026 World Cup on the sixth date of the qualifying phase.
The team led by Juan Reynoso He is last in the standings and without having scored a single goal, with a wave of criticism of the strategist, who has not yet found the formula that will allow him to direct the Bicolor towards the next World Cup.
Reality
Despite the popular rejection directed at Reynoso, some of the team’s main figures have also come out to assume their responsibility for the latest results.
Thus, the captain of the team, Paolo Guerrero, He maintained that “people are always going to ask for the coach’s head,” but stressed that both players and the technical team are “in the same boat.”
“We ourselves must reverse this situation,” he noted after the 2-0 defeat against Bolivia on the previous day. At the same time, the forward Gianluca Lapadula He said that they are aware that “it is not a good time”, but that “not only Reynoso should be attacked”, because in Peace He had a scoring opportunity and missed.
In Lima, the Venezuelan migrants received their team after the excellent results in the qualifying round.
