Alvaro Montero
Screenshot / Dimayor
Alvaro Montero
Millonarios lost against Tolima with two serious errors in defense.
Millionaires lived a nightmare night in the stadium Manuel Murillo Toro from the city of Ibaguébefore going to half-time they were already losing 2-0 against Sports Tolima for two serious errors in defense and with a Alvaro Montero very committed.
The first came through Alex Castro, after a bad start in defense of the 'albiazul' team. The offensive midfielder took a powerful shot that slipped through Álvaro Montero's hands.
The second error was more serious and shared with Andrés Llinas. The defender gave a compromised ball to the goalkeeper, who was unable to clear it and Yeison Guzman He won the fight and scored in one of the 'bloopers' on date 4 of the Colombian League.
Montero does not catch the dog
In the middle of the duel between 'pijaos' and 'ambassadors', there was a funny moment when a dog entered the Manuel Murillo Toro grass and walked around different areas of the playing field.
One of the players who tried to catch the canine was goalkeeper Álvaro Montero, who wanted to call him with some sounds. However, the dog never reached his arms and ran past him.
