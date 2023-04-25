Culiacán, Sinaloa.- Through social networks circulate the videos of Markitos Toys and their people meet Mona and Geros.

The influencer Markitos Toys and the Toys team were caught living with the Guanajuato youtubers, Mona and Geros.

Apparently Mona and Geros invited Markitos Toys and their Toy crew to their house.It should be noted that Mona and Geros have been living in their new residence since last year, which they inaugurated with everything and ribbon.

Mona is aboard her well-known Barbie truck and the Markitos Toys corrido can be heard in the backgroundin addition to the fact that other characters can be seen in the place such as the Pitín who is set with music.

VIDEO: Mona and Geros invite Markitos Toys to their house. Will there be a collaboration?

In another of the videos you can see Geros showing the truck to Markitos and the Chicken.

Geros shows them Mona’s Barbie truck / Photo: Capture

Mona uploaded a photo to her social networks with Markitos Toyssince no one believed him that he had gone to his house.

Mona and Markitos Toys / Photo: Capture

So it is believed that Markitos and the Toys team were traveling through LeónGuanajuato.