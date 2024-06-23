A difficult and panic moment occurred in the match between Hungary and Scotland, for group A of Euro 2024, when Barnabas Varga He collapsed and convulsed on the playing field.

“The forward of the Hungarian national team was evacuated from the field on a stretcher this Sunday, after being treated for about five minutes on the pitch on Stuttgart Arena after being unconscious in a bad fall inside the area when he was going to head a free kick,” said the AFP agency.

Critical moment

And he added: “In the 68th minute, the footballer was left lying in the small area, with a slight movement, without responding, when his teammates quickly asked for medical attention and put him on his side until the arrival of the health services.”

EFE indicated that “later, between canvas, he was treated on the grass, before being removed from the field in the 74th minute, immobilized on a stretcher to the applause of the public.”

There is still no official medical report for the player, who was treated by the team’s doctors and those who were in the stadium.