The video shows security forces stopping the suspect and handcuffing him, after chasing him while he was in a car.

On Monday, the suspect, who was arrested in the investigation into an alleged assassination attempt on Trump, was charged with illegal possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon with a serial number erased.

The two charges were brought against Ryan Wesley Routh, 58, an American who is loyal to Ukraine in the war with Russia and was arrested on Sunday, during his first appearance before a federal judge in Florida.

The White House said that US President Joe Biden spoke to Trump and expressed his relief that he was safe and well.

Biden stressed Monday that he has always condemned political violence, in the wake of the alleged second attempt to assassinate Trump.

“I have always condemned political violence and I will continue to condemn it,” Biden said in Philadelphia. “In America, we resolve our differences peacefully at the ballot box, not at the point of a gun.”