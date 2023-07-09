From the dream of glory to a fall on a back road in the Tour de France: the challenge of Mark Cavendish of breaking the record for stage victories in the Tour de France was shattered this Saturday by a fall by the Briton that forced him to abandon the 8th stage, won by Mads Pedersen in Limoges.

The sprinter born on the Isle of Man 38 years ago, who was contesting the Grande Boucle for the last time, fell in the middle of the pack, 63 kilometers from the finish line.

Much pain

Complaining of the right shoulder, a common sign among runners of a broken clavicle, the cyclist of the Astana he got into an ambulance with tears in his eyes. Designated by most of his peers as the best ‘sprinter’ of all time, Cavendish went to the ground in a flat section and priori without danger.

A paradox for the “Manxman”, who faced many more risky situations throughout his career in high-speed arrivals. Unless he changes his mind, the Briton will not return to the Tour de France, since he announced at the last Giro d’Italia that he was retiring at the end of the season.

His record of victories in the Grande Boucle will therefore remain forever at 34 stage wins, the same as the legendary Eddy Merckxthe greatest cyclist of all time, also winner of five Tours de France.

On Friday in Bordeaux, Cavendish came close to breaking the record, charging forward a few dozen meters from the finish, before being caught by Belgium’s Jasper Philipsen, to finish second in the stage.

The man with the 162 victories spoke at that stage of “enormous disappointment”, promising to “try again” from this Saturday, in a day that could once again end in a sprint in Limoges.

