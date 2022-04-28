Spain.- The visit of the Mexican singer Belinda to the Movistar Resistance dressed in eroticism and mischief that made more than one sweat, after the interpreter of “Luz singravida” was impressed to discover who Jordi ENP was when he saw him in action in a video for adults.

It was during this Wednesday’s broadcast that Belinda graced the set of the program hosted by David Broncano filling it with seduction since part of the humor that occurred during the broadcast was about adult cinema.

Although this was the first time that Belinda stepped on the Resistance set, that did not prevent David Broncano from raising the tone of the conversation in his style, generating a great harmony with the sympathy and humor of the “Dopamine” singer, who attended to the program to present the Netflix series “Welcome to Eden”.

As expected, the charisma of Christian Nodal’s ex-girlfriend filled the set with laughter. The program went on until a dynamic by David Broncano heated up the public, as the driver tested Belinda’s knowledge and showed her photographs to discover whether or not the person was an adult film actor.

“Do you know that one of the most important porn actors is Spanish?”Broncano asked Belinda and after that he showed a photograph of Jordi “ENP”, who is a popular adult film actor at the Spanish level. The image caused skepticism in the singer who assured that it was a teenager who was not older than 15 years old.

“You’re fooling me, poor thing, who is that child? He will be like 12 years old”, Belinda then said.

Broncano, knowing the response that caused laughter in the public, decided to prove to Belinda that she was not lying and that she was actually a porn actor. After that they went to a computer where he showed her an explicit video of Jodi having action.

After seeing the first images of the video, Belinda’s reaction was unforgettable for the audience, since the singer reacted with a “Don’t suck, it’s true!” while watching the video.

The singer, somewhat embarrassed by the situation, modestly apologized to her parents who were surely watching the program.

“Mom, dad, sorry for what’s going on! My parents are watching me and I’m here watching porn with you,” mentioned Belinda who also recognized that “that boy is not normal” referring to its attributes.