On Saturday, May 14, 2022, the UAE officially and popularly pledged allegiance to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him”, as the president of the UAE and a leader of its march amid deep belief in his ability to carry the flag and continue the glorious march of glory, development and construction.
#Mohammed_bin_Zayed.. the hard equation #lead_the_scene pic.twitter.com/P3WwddUIp5
– Al-Ittihad Newspaper (@aletihadae) May 15, 2022
His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him”, is a historical leader of high caliber, who made a difference at the local level, and made remarkable achievements at the level of promoting peace and security in the region and the world, and spreading the concepts of tolerance and peaceful coexistence between religions and societies, and a pioneer One of the pioneers in humanitarian and charitable work in the world.
