Al Ittihad – Abu Dhabi
On Saturday, May 14, 2022, the UAE officially and popularly pledged allegiance to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, “may God protect him”, as the president of the United Arab Emirates and a leader of its march amid deep belief in his ability to carry the flag and continue the glorious march of glory, development and construction.
#Mohammed_bin_Zayed …a symbol of peace and a knight of humanity.#video_wam pic.twitter.com/193is3VRLx
— Emirates News Agency (@wamnews) May 15, 2022
#VideoMohammed #bin #Zayedsymbol #peace #knight #humanity
