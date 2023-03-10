In an interview with former Liverpool star Steven Gerrard on the club’s official channel, Salah mentioned: “My best goal with Liverpool? My goal against Roma in the Champions League, as well as my goal against Everton.”

Gerrard also asked “Mo” about the story of his famous goal against Manchester City, and his answer was: “It is definitely a wonderful goal, which came after Manchester City dominated the match.”

He added, “It was a great feeling to lead your team to progress in a match like this. I did not think about scoring from the beginning, I was just living the moment, training on these things, whether in the gym or after the end of the session.”

Gerrard replied, “The difference between you and me in a goal like this is that I will not try to do what I did in terms of dribbles. I do not have your skills. I will try to exchange the ball with one of the players or shoot from outside the area. These are my best goals.”

Mohamed Salah joined Liverpool in 2017, coming from Rome, Italy, in a deal worth nearly 40 million euros.

And last week, Salah became the historic scorer for Liverpool in the English Premier League, with 129 goals, one ahead of Robbie Fowler.