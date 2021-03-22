His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, affirmed that the UAE’s industrial strategy sets out a comprehensive national program for sustainable economic growth.
The industry strategy of the UAE sets out a comprehensive national program for sustainable economic growth..We have solid pillars to launch towards a new, stronger and more diversified phase..Our confidence is great for the combined efforts and integration of our governmental and private institutions to promote the culture of creativity and innovation in the advanced Emirati industries and their leadership pic.twitter.com/nPx14gsOD4
– Mohammed bin Zayed (@MohamedBinZayed) March 22, 2021
