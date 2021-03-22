His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, affirmed that the UAE’s industrial strategy sets out a comprehensive national program for sustainable economic growth.

His Highness said through his official account on “Twitter”, “The industry strategy for the UAE sets out a comprehensive national program for sustainable economic growth … We have solid pillars to launch towards a new, stronger and more diversified stage … Our confidence is great for the efforts and integration of our governmental and private institutions to promote the culture of creativity and innovation in industries.” Emirates advanced and leadership. “