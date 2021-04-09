His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, congratulated the winners of the “Abu Dhabi Award” in its tenth edition, on Friday.

His Highness wrote on Twitter, “I congratulate the honorees of this year’s Abu Dhabi award … honorable examples of community service.”

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan added, “Celebrating them is a tribute to the values ​​of goodness, generosity and sincerity that they embody … their good deeds will remain a beacon, a good example and a source of inspiration for generations.”

Earlier today, Friday, His Highness honored 12 personalities who contributed great works to serving the community and consolidating the values ​​of giving and cooperation, during the honoring ceremony that was held at Al Hosn Palace in Abu Dhabi.

I congratulate the honorees of this year’s Abu Dhabi Award … honorable examples of community service … and celebrating them is a tribute to the values ​​of goodness, generosity and sincerity that they embody … their benevolent deeds will remain a beacon, a good example, and a source of inspiration for generations.

I congratulate the honorees of this year’s Abu Dhabi Award … honorable examples of community service … and celebrating them is a tribute to the values ​​of goodness, generosity and sincerity that they embody … their benevolent deeds will remain a beacon, a good example, and a source of inspiration for generations. pic.twitter.com/ikdXisvewq – Mohammed bin Zayed (@MohamedBinZayed) April 9, 2021