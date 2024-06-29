Video | Ministers from the coalition and Rkp in the Pride parade

Video|There is also a Pride flag in front of the Presidential Palace and the president’s official residence.

29.6. 14:28

Sexual- and the expression of opinion of gender minorities in Helsinki Pride this year, ministers from the coalition and Rkp have participated.

The ministers who marched in Pride are the Minister of Environment and Climate Kai Mykkänen (kok), Rkp’s new chairman and minister for Europe and ownership guidance Anders AdlercreutzMinister of Social Security Sanni Grahn-Laasonen (kok), Minister of Sports, Sports and Youth Sandra Bergqvist (r) and the Minister of Science and Culture Sari Multala (cook). The city of Helsinki is represented there by the mayor Juhana Vartiainen (cook) and deputy mayor Anni Sinnemäki (green).

The prime minister of the previous government Sanna Marin (sd) is also present in the procession.