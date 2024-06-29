Saturday, June 29, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Video | Ministers from the coalition and Rkp in the Pride parade

by admin_l6ma5gus
June 29, 2024
in World Europe
0
Video | Ministers from the coalition and Rkp in the Pride parade
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

There is also a Pride flag in front of the Presidential Palace and the president’s official residence.

Sexual- and the expression of opinion of gender minorities in Helsinki Pride this year, ministers from the coalition and Rkp have participated.

The ministers who marched in Pride are the Minister of Environment and Climate Kai Mykkänen (kok), Rkp’s new chairman and minister for Europe and ownership guidance Anders AdlercreutzMinister of Social Security Sanni Grahn-Laasonen (kok), Minister of Sports, Sports and Youth Sandra Bergqvist (r) and the Minister of Science and Culture Sari Multala (cook). The city of Helsinki is represented there by the mayor Juhana Vartiainen (cook) and deputy mayor Anni Sinnemäki (green).

The prime minister of the previous government Sanna Marin (sd) is also present in the procession.

Sdp chairman Antti Lindtman and former chairman Sanna Marin participated in the Pride parade. Picture: Heikki Saukkomaa / Newspaper photo

#Video #Ministers #coalition #Rkp #Pride #parade

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Judge’s Turning Point on Cozzani: “Resignation for Positive Behavior, House Arrest Can Be Reduced in the Obligation to Stay and Sign”

Judge's Turning Point on Cozzani: "Resignation for Positive Behavior, House Arrest Can Be Reduced in the Obligation to Stay and Sign"

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

No Result
View All Result

Email us: [email protected]