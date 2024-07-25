Millonarios partially loses against Nacional in El Campín, in an early match of the sixth date of the League, and also, had to row for a good part of the first half with one less player.

At 19 minutes, Millonarios goalkeeper Iván Mauricio Arboleda was sent off after committing a strong foul on Kevin Viveros on the edge of the blue area, when the attacker was already looking for the second goal for the green team.

Referee Nicolás Gallo’s decision was correct, as Arboleda cut off a clear goal-scoring opportunity. This forced coach Alberto Gamero to rearrange his squad. The one who was sacrificed was Panamanian Jovani Welch, who was not playing well: he gave up his place to goalkeeper Diego Novoa.

Why wasn’t Alvaro Montero saving?

It is worth remembering that Álvaro Montero, the other blue goalkeeper, was not part of the squad for this game. He has just returned to the team after taking a few days off for his participation in the Copa América.

Arboleda was playing his third match with Millonarios, which he joined this season after playing for Anothosis in Cyprus.

