In a stadium painted blue, Nacional was the one who celebrated, winning the Colombian football classic against Millonarios with a penalty goal by midfielder Edwin Cardona in the 86th minute. The shot beat goalkeeper Diego Novoa, who came on in the first half after Iván Arboleda was sent off.

According to the criteria of

Cardona’s goal, which meant 1-2 for the paisas, heated up the mood at the El Campín stadium. During the celebration of the goal, the ‘ambassadors’ came out to vehemently complain to referee Nicolás Gallo.

At that moment, there was anger on the part of the players and coaching staff against the refereeing body.

Referee Gallo, after the row, gave Leonardo Castro a yellow card, who received his second warning of the match and was sent off. However, he was already on the bench after being substituted minutes earlier.

A technical assistant to coach Alberto Gamero was also expelled.For his part, forward Falcao García, who continues without scoring and without shining, was the one who tried to calm the Millonarios players, who were heckling Gallo.

Edwin Cardona, the scorer, was also given a yellow card after celebrating the goal.

Nacional left El Campín victorious, with a goal in the 8th minute from Joan Castro. Danovis Banguero tied the game for Millonarios in the 67th minute and, finally, Cardona sealed the match for the ‘greens’.

EDITORIAL LATEST NEWS