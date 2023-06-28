Video: Millonarios fan dislocates his jaw in full celebration of the title

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
The Millonarios fan who dislocated his jaw.
Screenshots from Ethan’s TikTok
The fan of Millionaires who dislocated his jaw.
The Millonarios fan screamed until he couldn’t. Then he had to go straight to the hospital.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
The emotion of soccer is immeasurable. The fans live it, the players know it and, in the end, they all end up suffering. This is how Ethan had to remember it recently, a fervent fan of Millionaires who went from glory to anguish in a matter of hours. And all, because of the achievement of the star 16.
The fan, as published on his TikTok account, suffered a jaw dislocation in full celebration of the title won against Atlético Nacional, last Saturday.
And his video, with the images of what happened, has become a trend on social networks.
(Furthermore: Gamero speaks out for the controversial ‘little play’ of the Millionaires vs. Nacional pick-up balls).
Fan dislocates his jaw in full celebration for the title of Millionaires
As he showed in his picture narration, Ethan, a young fan of Millos, He suffered a dislocated jaw from the movements he made while celebrating the 16th star.
“I screamed with all my soul the star of Millos that my jaw dislocated”he noted in the recording.
“They were the most ‘random’ and happy thirteen hours of my life”he added while showing images of his hospitalization.
In the end, he concluded: “But I would shout again: Millionaires champion!”.
(It may interest you: Millionaires vs. Nacional: the money the referee received for working in the final).
More news
SPORTS
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
my portals
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Video #Millonarios #fan #dislocates #jaw #full #celebration #title
Leave a Reply