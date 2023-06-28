Video: Millonarios fan dislocates his jaw in full celebration of the title

The emotion of soccer is immeasurable. The fans live it, the players know it and, in the end, they all end up suffering. This is how Ethan had to remember it recently, a fervent fan of Millionaires who went from glory to anguish in a matter of hours. And all, because of the achievement of the star 16.

The fan, as published on his TikTok account, suffered a jaw dislocation in full celebration of the title won against Atlético Nacional, last Saturday.

And his video, with the images of what happened, has become a trend on social networks.

Fan dislocates his jaw in full celebration for the title of Millionaires

Fans of Millionaires climbed to the roofs of the stations. Photo: Mauricio Moreno. TIME

As he showed in his picture narration, Ethan, a young fan of Millos, He suffered a dislocated jaw from the movements he made while celebrating the 16th star.



“I screamed with all my soul the star of Millos that my jaw dislocated”he noted in the recording.

“They were the most ‘random’ and happy thirteen hours of my life”he added while showing images of his hospitalization.

In the end, he concluded: “But I would shout again: Millionaires champion!”.

