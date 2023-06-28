Wednesday, June 28, 2023
Video: Millonarios fan dislocates his jaw in full celebration of the title

by admin_l6ma5gus
June 28, 2023
in Sports
Video: Millonarios fan dislocates his jaw in full celebration of the title

Fan of Millionaires dislocates his jaw

The Millonarios fan who dislocated his jaw.

Photo:

Screenshots from Ethan’s TikTok

The fan of Millionaires who dislocated his jaw.

The Millonarios fan screamed until he couldn’t. Then he had to go straight to the hospital.

The emotion of soccer is immeasurable. The fans live it, the players know it and, in the end, they all end up suffering. This is how Ethan had to remember it recently, a fervent fan of Millionaires who went from glory to anguish in a matter of hours. And all, because of the achievement of the star 16.

The fan, as published on his TikTok account, suffered a jaw dislocation in full celebration of the title won against Atlético Nacional, last Saturday.

And his video, with the images of what happened, has become a trend on social networks.

(Furthermore: Gamero speaks out for the controversial ‘little play’ of the Millionaires vs. Nacional pick-up balls).

Fan dislocates his jaw in full celebration for the title of Millionaires

Fans of Millionaires climbed to the roofs of the stations.

Photo:

Mauricio Moreno. TIME

As he showed in his picture narration, Ethan, a young fan of Millos, He suffered a dislocated jaw from the movements he made while celebrating the 16th star.

“I screamed with all my soul the star of Millos that my jaw dislocated”he noted in the recording.

“They were the most ‘random’ and happy thirteen hours of my life”he added while showing images of his hospitalization.

In the end, he concluded: “But I would shout again: Millionaires champion!”.

