Mexico.- Through TikTok, the video that demonstrates an example of a good action went viral, since a taquero sympathized with an “unemployed” man.

Through the TikTok account @vansadasreales, he shared the emotional moment, because the man asked several taco makers if they gave him a taco “to eat”, but no one dared.

“No sir, get to work”. “No, it’s that they scold me,” the taqueros responded.

But what they didn’t know is that the man would reward any taco maker who gave him tacos after hearing his story.

One of the taqueros expressed his solidarity and asked him why he gave him tacos, even to take to his family.

The taquero named Pedro was moved after the false story of the man, since supposedly he was left “without a job” because there was a cut in the company and he did not make savings.

“Right now I have to get home because the situation is hard“, the taquero replied that he should wait and told him that he was going to give him tacos for his family to eat.

“I was hungry too, I spent time like this“, but what the taquero did not expect was that he was participating in a social experiment.

Millionaire gives taquero a wad of bills for his great gesture

“Thank you very much, Mr. Pedro, for your good deed“, the man told him and asked him why he decided to help him.

“I also ran out of work in the middle of April, in the middle of the children’s party, I didn’t have a penny,” said the taquero. The man offered him a wad of bills as a token for his good heart.