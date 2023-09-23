Strong, happy and with the desire to stand out every day by taking care of the nation, a young soldier has gone viral on social networks share your training, in which he highlights that beauty is not at odds with his skill at the time of missions.

Her story not only highlights her dedication and strength, but also the importance of women in the armed forces, this is how the ‘@adela_armyus’ account impacted by spreading the video in which the woman, when teaching the training, left everyone shocked.

In general, the stories of members of the National Guard, Mexican Navy and Mexican Army tend to conquer all Internet users, for tell how they accomplish their missionsthus for their arduous efforts to protect the sovereignty of the nation, for this reason, they receive everyone’s praise.

Despite seeing an inclusion of military women, there are still those who doubt their strength. Given this, a young woman earned everyone’s admiration by showing how she trains to fulfill the fundamental mission of defending the territorial integrity of the country.

Although, in the ‘@adela_armyus’ account, there are multiple publications of soldiers both carrying out training, in the field and on missions, one of the videos that has stood out the most, having almost 21 million viewsis about women who showed that beauty is not in conflict with strength.

This is because during the viral video, the women were doing training, one after the other, following a sequence in which they demonstrated their skills and abilities.

What do I have to do to join the National Guard?

The institution founded on March 16, 2019, by the president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, National Guard, is dependent on the Secretariat of Security and Citizen Protection and the Secretariat of National Defense.

The civil public security institution stands out for having as its main objectives to serve as the national police, its main tasks are to carry out checkpoints, operations, patrols, and ensure security in strategic installations.

Therefore, if you are an applicant for the National Guard (GN), Know the requirements that you must meet. According to information on the Government of Mexico website, those who want to be part of the GN must meet the following requirements:

◆ Be Mexican by birth and not have acquired another nationality.

◆ Marital status: single and not living in common law.

◆ Minimum age 18 years and maximum 30 years.

◆ Body mass index from 18.5 to 27.9.

◆ Not having belonged to the armed forces and/or police corporation.

◆ Prove good conduct through a non-criminal record letter from the locality and federal entity where you reside (except metropolitan area) or a letter of good conduct issued by the aforementioned authorities.

Haven’t you checked out Amazon? Look in THIS LINK your best products