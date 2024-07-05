In a thrilling conclusion to extra time in the Euro quarter-finals between Spain and Germany, Mikel Merino scored a decisive goal in the 119th minute, bringing La Roja to the brink of victory. The German team had dominated much of extra time, displaying superior play, but Spain took advantage of their first clear chance. In a collective play, Carvajal changed flanks with a pass to Cucurella, who quickly found Dani Olmo. The latter delivered a precise cross into the area, where Merino, with an impressive leap, headed the ball into the back of the net.
Merino’s goal, which looked like something from an elite centre-forward, sparked joy among the Spanish players and fans. The precision and timing of Merino’s jump were impeccable, leaving the German defence with no options and surprising the goalkeeper, who could do nothing to prevent the goal. This goal not only demonstrated Spain’s ability to take advantage of key opportunities, but also the importance of maintaining concentration and determination until the very end of the match.
With Merino’s goal, Spain took a 2-1 lead and secured their place in the semi-finals of the European Championship. This victory puts La Roja in a privileged position, where they will face the winner of the duel between France and Portugal. The victory reflects the fighting spirit and quality of the Spanish team, which despite the difficulties, managed to prevail and keep alive the dream of winning the European title.
#Video #Mikel #Merino #qualifies #Spain #header #extra #time
