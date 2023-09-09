Although not many know Miguel Bernal Montes (30 years old, Madrid) by the name that appears on his ID, he has recently become the youtuber most famous in Spain. The numbers speak for themselves. Just a few weeks ago it surpassed El Rubius in subscribers and reached a whopping 42.9 million. He has done it under the name Mikecrack, a nickname little known to the general public, but very famous among children and adolescents. Almost as much as his song, Chocolate with almonds, which has accumulated 144 million views and of which he says he is proud, despite the fact that many parents have confessed to him that they are “tired of hearing it.” In this video interview for EL PAÍS he reveals the reaction of his parents after deciding to leave Biotechnology and dedicate himself to content creation, talks about his relationship with El Rubius and explains the parts of the job that wear him out the most. of the.

As a reference for the platform, there is no one better than the creator of the puppy Mike to give advice to those who want to dedicate themselves to YouTube. “To succeed, you have to be realistic. You have to make videos of something that has a large audience. The second and most important thing, by far, is that you have to be passionate about it. It is a very exhausting job that you have to do day in and day out,” she explains. In his future projects he still intends to hide behind his canine star and has no plans to leave the children’s scene for the moment.

