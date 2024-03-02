This Saturday Miguel Ángel Borja reached first place in the scoring table of the Argentine League Cup, by scoring his seventh goal of the season with River Plate.

On this occasion, the native of Tierra Alta, Córdoba, scored his team's second goal in the two-goal tie against Talleres de Córdoba.

The Colombian striker's goal was 38 minutes into the first half, when he received a cross from Ignacio Fernández and headed towards the rival goal without any problem, thus leaving the Talleres goalkeeper with no chance to stop him.

However, River was not able to sustain the two-goal advantage it achieved in the first stage and had to settle for a draw. Ramón Sosa, in the 61st minute, and the Colombian Juan Camilo Portilla, in the 76th minute, tied the game for Talleres.

It was the first score for the Colombian midfielder, who arrived at Talleres at the beginning of the year, from América de Cali.

“They were two totally different times. They, with the urgency and need to seek the result, had the clearest options in the second half. They found themselves tied, we are angry for winning 2-0 and not maintaining the result. It has to serve as experience for what is to come,” said River goalkeeper Franco Armani, quoted by the newspaper La Nación.

“Talleres is a very competitive team. There are many things to correct. We will try not to repeat the second half we did on Wednesday. The important thing is that they did not lose. They got a point. It is a very difficult field,” added the goalkeeper.

With Futbolred

