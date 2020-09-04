#AlertPollution Contaminated rivers or soils, abandoned industrial waste… Do you live near a polluted site?

“The Mediterranean is in danger. It is time to react because you cannot enjoy a gem indefinitely without taking care of it. Otherwise, we’re going into the wall. “

Michel Nox is an extreme freediver. It dives on wrecks located more than 40 meters deep. For six years, he has observed a decline in wildlife. “Almost all species were found in Port-Cros in large quantities. Today, some species are missing and the quantities are much reduced“, he regrets. According to him, the Mediterranean is a victim of overfishing. Also, he points to the presence of professional fishermen’s nets which, with the currents, cling to the wrecks. Problem: species come in and die . “These are fish that burst through the mesh of the net and go into decomposition, which come to be eaten by crabs. So no one takes advantage of it. So we kill local wildlife for nothing“, he warns.

In addition to overfishing, Michel Nox is concerned about increasing pollution. “We come back to the period of the coronavirus, where a week after we were forced to put on masks, we find masks all along the coast, gloves that were loaded either by the rainwater network, because the rainwater network is absolutely not treated“, explains the freediver.

Today, Michel Nox wants to be the first freediver to cross the Mediterranean. Its objective: to cover the 220 kilometers in 10 days at the rate of 8 hours of snorkeling per day. A sizeable stake for him.

“If you do a sporting feat and at the same time, you film daily what you come across during your crossing, immediately, it arouses interest by saying: “Here, today, I went through this , I crossed that, I crossed such mammal, I crossed such type of pollution. ““, he develops. He thus hopes to raise awareness among the population:”What you have underwater, you don’t necessarily see it because you don’t put your head in the water, but when you have someone who puts your head in the water and comes out to you images, there we manage to make people aware that the Mediterranean Sea is suffering. “