Hours before the Copa América final, in which the Colombian national team competed for the championship with Argentina, Several groups of fans from both teams sneaked into the stadiumgenerating a chain of incidents and confrontations with Miami-Dade authorities.

According to the criteria of

In the images that quickly went viral on social media, fans of both teams can be seen clashing with Miami authorities. after violently accessing the stadium facilitiesbypassing the security set up for entry to Hard Rock Stadium.

Users were quick to express their dissatisfaction with the protocol established for the Copa América final, strongly criticizing the management and organization at the time of entering the event.

After failing to contain the “stampede” of fans, the doors of the Hard Rock Stadium opened, entering the fans of the teams, many of them without a ticket for the event.

However, in the last few minutes it was revealed that Miami-Dade police went from line to line checking the tickets of each attendee, expelling from the stadium those who did not have one.

🇺🇸 | THE LATEST Miami-Dade police are going line by line checking tickets for the Copa America final and removing those without tickets from the stadium. pic.twitter.com/TuWyy0R4Mt — UHN Plus (@UHN_Plus) July 15, 2024

In the images you can see how the officers escorted several fans out of the place, being booed by the attendees around them. While Football fans lived intensely every minute of this historic matcheach of the gatecrashers was removed from the stadium.

JOHAN STEVEN GUERRERO.

DIGITAL REACH.

More news