Houston, United States.- A goal from Gerardo Arteaga gave the Mexican National Team the victory in its debut in the Copa América, 1-0 against Jamaica.

The Tricolor released some pressure, after the bad results in their last games. At 69′, the left back shot the Jamaican goalkeeper, a shot from the crescent after a subtle touch from Luis Romo.

In Houston, Mexico avoided problems, even though the game had been marred by Edson Álvarez’s injury to the back of his left thigh, which forced him to leave the field in tears.

The Tricolor suffered, as usual in recent years, but had the answers to subdue a physically powerful team, but whose only proposal was those long strokes to Michail Antonio or Shamar Nicholson. The Mexican team had a hard time entering that 5-4-1 formation proposed by the Caribbean.

In fact, the VAR saved Mexico at 50′ because thanks to the technology, Antonio’s goal, who plays for West Ham, was invalidated, a lethal header in which he beat his marker Jorge Sánchez.

Mexico was booed in the first half, in which a shot by Luis Chávez and another by Luis Romo were the highlights. In the complement, the team overwhelmed the Jamaicans either through the shots of Chávez, Quiñones, Giménez and Arteaga himself, the one whose left leg gave breathing room to Jaime Lozano and company.

Yes, that player who complained about going to Qatar, but not feeling in the World Cup, the same one who on some occasion refused to go to the Olympic Games with that National Team also led by Lozano.

The Tricolor knew how to contain the Caribbean team, in order to add the first three points and now play on Wednesday against Venezuela for the leadership of Group B, with the advantage that the leader of the sector will probably avoid Argentina in the Quarterfinals.